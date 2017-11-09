8 movie moments that make absolutely no sense

From Digital Spy

Every now and then you'll find yourself watching a film only to come up against a massive headscratcher. Maybe it completely kills your suspension of disbelief or lurks around until later (see: fridge logic). Either way, it doesn't make any sense whatsoever.

And it isn't just dumb movies – even some of our favourite films have total WTF moments that we will never be able to understand.

1. The Lion King – The blame for Mufasa's death

The entire pride is inflicted with terminal stupidity over the death of Mufasa. Simba runs away for years because Scar – who carefully placed him in the path of the stampeding wildebeest – said that the king's death was all his son's fault.

Even when Scar is revealed to be completely evil, he still blames Simba for the death, and no-one thinks to contradict him. It was obviously Scar's fault, you silly lions!

2. Titanic – Jack's death

We can argue about whether Jack could have survived on that bloody door with Rose until we're blue in the face (with ice crystals forming in our hair). And that means it's unlikely that she could know for sure, either. So why, then, does she not even TRY to make room for her one true love before surrendering him to the Atlantic's icy embrace?

3. Suicide Squad – Batman's printouts

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne comes into possession of Lex Luthor's digital files on the future members of the Justice League – Wonder Woman, the Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman.

Why then would he bother to go on to make a proverbial deal with the devil with Amanda Waller for her files on those same people? Was his printer not working?

4. Suicide Squad again – Saving Amanda Waller

Suicide Squad truly is the gift that keeps giving. We could fill this page with moments from DC's movie that make no sense, but we're sticking to our favourite two.

The second is the moment when the team – sent on a mission by their boss Amanda Waller to extract a mysterious target – arrive at the top of that skyscraper to discover that target is... Amanda Waller, who has been sitting around doing nothing for some reason.

Then, fearing this wasn't nonsensical enough, she shoots all her staff because they 'didn't have the clearance'. She could have hired people who did have clearance and saved all those bullets and corpses.

5. Iron Man 3 – Iron Man retires

Iron Man's whole thing is that he had inoperable shrapnel embedded around his heart, and only his arc reactor kept him alive. Except at the end of the third film, where he just calls in some surgeons to fix the whole thing. Why didn't he do this ages ago?

(Worse still, after 'retiring' at the end of Iron Man 3, Tony Stark is immediately back in the suit for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which is never explained in any meaningful way. It's like the end of the previous film made no sense or something.)

6. Avengers – Hulk is always angry

Bruce Banner turns into the Hulk when he gets angry, right? That's what he does. So if Mark Ruffalo's version is, as he claims, "always angry", then why isn't he always the Hulk?

Does he have a new trigger, like Taylor Swift records or people texting while walking?

7. Fight Club – Killing Tyler Durden

At the end of the film our narrator – spoiler alert – realises that the nefarious Tyler Durden is a figment of his imagination. His solution? To shoot himself through the cheek, which blows out the back of Tyler's head. Why? We have no idea.

Even following the iffy psychiatric logic of "kill the allegorical symbol, kill the underlying psychological problem", why doesn't it just blow out the side of Tyler's cheek?

8. Edward Scissorhands – Where does the ice come from?

At the climax of Tim Burton's movie, Edward flees the mob mentality of his erstwhile friends and neighbours, never to be seen again. Apart, presumably, from the delivery person who supplies the scissor-handed man with enough ice to carve sculptures and blanket the neighbourhood in snow.

