8-Month-Old Miraculously Unharmed After Being Thrown 30-Feet From Vehicle In Crash

An eight-month-old miraculously survived being thrown 30-feet after a car crash with just a scratch on her forehead.

The infant was found unharmed beneath drainage gate after the Friday evening crash in Arkansas.

Read: Man Survives 50-Feet Fall Off Bridge After Getting Hit By A Car, Swims To Shore With Broken Leg

"There had to be some kind of divine intervention for her to end up being okay," A Texarkana firefighter, Josh Moore, told WLOX.

The family of the baby reportedly couldn’t find her after the accident on I-30 eastbound.

"We immediately began searching in the hay," Moore said. "A Good Samaritan was already out here searching in the hay and he claimed he heard something in this general direction."

Authorities went over to search and lo and behold the baby girl was underneath the grate.

"The baby at the time - the 8-month-old - was actually sitting down in the grate, sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out. She wasn't screaming, she wasn't crying, was just sitting there waiting for us,” Moore told the station.

"We reached down there and she more or less had her hands up for somebody to pick her up. It took 3 of us to work her around the grate and get her back up through,” Texarkana fire Capt. Charlie Smith also told WLOX.

The baby girl was pulled to safety.

Read: Police Bathe Baby Found Covered in Vomit After Discovering Him in Filthy Vehicle

"So many times we go out and things aren't okay. And just during the holidays here to have a positive just feels good," said Capt. Smith.

None of the other four people in the car at the time of the crash were seriously injured.

The driver of an 18-wheeler that is believed to have clipped the family's car, causing the crash, and is being cited for an improper and unsafe lane change, according to the station.

Watch: Doctors Save Baby of Pregnant Woman Shot to Death in 'Targeted' Attack

Related Articles: