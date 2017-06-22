8-Month-Old Baby Drowned While Mom Texted on Facebook: Police

A Texas mother was arrested after her baby drowned in a bathtub while she was messaging on Facebook, authorities said.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, left her 8-month-old daughter in the tub with the water running “for only a couple of minutes,” the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

After she left the bathroom, Stuckey told deputies she became distracted by another child and a television that was turned up loud, authorities said.

But investigators discovered the mother had been on Facebook Messenger for 18 minutes while Zayla was unsupervised in the tub.

She was texting with two other people, deputies said.

Stuckey said she ran into the bathroom when she realized she had forgotten about the baby, authorities said. The baby was face-down in the water and unresponsive, the mother told investigators.

She said she “did not know how” to resuscitate the child, according to deputies.

An autopsy determined Zayla died from drowning, authorities said.

Stuckey was charged with reckless endangerment and injury to a child. She is being held at the Parker County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to online records.

Her three other children have been placed in foster care, deputies said.

