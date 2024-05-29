8 injured, over 100 mph winds attributed to Wednesday night storm in Levelland, Tahoka

The National Weather Service has released its preliminary findings from the overnight severe thunderstorms that injured eight people, damaged numerous properties and left thousands without power into Wednesday on the South Plains.

According to a statement from NWS in Lubbock, the storm that hit Levelland and Tahoka began developing Tuesday evening near Tucumcari, New Mexico, and proceeded to move south and southeast overnight, developing into a supercell thunderstorm.

The storm entered Bailey County around midnight, transitioning into a bow echo — a storm shaped like a bow — that produced damaging winds, hail and torrential rain. At its peak, the storm produced 110-to 120-mph winds, hitting Levelland at 1:30 a.m., where it lasted for 10 minutes.

During this time, the city's powerlines and transformer were damaged, causing over 7,000 people to be without power throughout the night and well into Wednesday.

"Numerous wooden and metal fences were also heavily damaged or destroyed," the statement reads. "The Penny Newman cotton gin on the east side of Levelland suffered total destruction from winds estimated around 110 mph."

According to the NWS, eight people suffered minor injuries from broken glass and have been released from medical care.

The storm continued southeast, producing 90-100 mph peak wind speeds in Tahoka around 2:50 a.m. and lasting 15 minutes.

"In Tahoka, damage was relegated to some uprooted trees and numerous fallen tree limbs, with some minor structural damage noted to roofs and siding," the statement reads.

The NWS reported no injuries in Tahoka and stated that the storm fell below the severe limits outside Snyder around 4:30 a.m. as it moved out of the region.

