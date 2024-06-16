8 injured, 2 in critical condition after shooting incident in Methuen

Eight people were injured in a shooting incident in Methuen early Sunday morning.

According to Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 100 Lindberg Ave for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities found that 7 people had been struck by bullets and an 8th person suffered head injuries trying to escape.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said one of the victims was flown to an area hospital.

Authorities say that the shooting happened at a gathering that was organized through social media. The victim’s age range is from late teens up to 22 years old.

Two people remain in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

