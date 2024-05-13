8-foot gator wrangled alongside Florida highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was spotted on Mother’s Day soaking up the sun alongside a highway in Florida, before being removed by officials.

Photos show the 8-foot gator minding its business on the side of the road before officials captured and relocated it.

Lee County deputies wrangled the gator with the help of officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

SR-82 runs east to west from Fort Myers to Immokalee.

Nuisance alligators can be reported to the FWC at 866-392-4286. The gator must be at least 4 feet long and pose a threat to people, pets or property.

