8 Foods That Contain Probiotics (And They Aren't Yogurt)

Everybody knows that yogurt is a good source of probiotics ― even people who don’t really know what probiotics are. But yogurt isn’t the only food that can fill your probiotic needs. There are actually a host of other options out there that are getting more and more sought-after.

But before we get to those, first ...

What exactly are probiotics?

Probiotics are living organisms, such as bacteria or yeast, that are believed to improve gut health (among other things).

The body actually contains good bacteria. Normally, the body has a healthy plethora of good bacteria in the gut, but when that ratio gets thrown out of wack ― like when we’re taking antibiotics ― ingesting probiotics can help replace the balance.

Probiotics are now available in supplements and they’re also added to many foods. But there are many foods where they are naturally occurring, and that’s what we’re going to talk about today.

Here are 9 easy ways you can get more probiotics in your body.

1 Kefir

View photos (YelenaYemchuk via Getty Images) More

Kefir can be an even more potent source of probiotics than yogurt. And it's also a fantastic source of many nutrients.

2 Sauerkraut

View photos (zeleno via Getty Images) More

Sauerkraut is shredded cabbage that has been fermented by lactic acid bacteria. Not only is it a probiotic, but it's also rich in fiber, as well as vitamins C, B and K.

3 Kimchi