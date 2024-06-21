8 ex-Marion County Sheriff's Office employees accused of stealing OT pay

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight former employees of the Marion County Sheriff's Office are accused of theft and official misconduct.

The allegations arose from an internal investigation after "internal controls highlighted unusual overtime patterns," a news release from the sheriff's office states.

The employees are accused of collectively racking up more than $13,600 in wages for "work that was never performed."

"We hold our employees to the highest standards of integrity and accountability," said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. "The actions of these individuals are not reflective of the values upheld by the MCSO – as evidenced by their termination and criminal charges.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County Sheriff's Office ex-staff charged in OT theft case