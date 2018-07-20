8 Dead After Tourist Boat Capsizes In Missouri's Table Rock Lake

At least eight people have died after a tourist boat capsized Thursday in

At least eight people have died after a tourist boat capsized Thursday in Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, according to emergency officials.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told multiple media outlets that several others were unaccounted for after the accident and that seven people were hospitalized.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said multiple agencies had responded to a mass casualty call shortly after 7 p.m. local time regarding an amphibious boat that was carrying 31 people, including children. The boat reportedly capsized as severe thunderstorms were moving through the area and has since sunk, according to KSDK-TV in St. Louis.

Eric Nielson, the fire district’s public information officer, told HuffPost that a coroner was on the scene, but he could not confirm the number of fatalities. Divers were in the water as of Thursday evening searching for any survivors or victims.

“It will be a challenging night,” Rader told reporters gathered at the lake, according to NBC.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addressed the incident on Twitter late Thursday, offering his “prayers for all those involved.”

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident - prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office directed questions to Ripley Entertainment, the owner of Ride the Ducks, a popular amphibious tour boat company with offices in several cities.

Ride the Ducks in Branson did not respond to a call Thursday night for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.