8 dead and 8 critically injured in severe bus crash in Florida

Eight people are dead and 40 were hospitalized after a bus carrying farm workers crashed and overturned early Tuesday morning in north central Florida, officials said.

The crash was between a 2010 International former school bus transporting farm workers and a 2001 Ford Ranger truck and unfolded on State Road 40 at 6:35 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash site is about 45 miles south of Gainesville.

The bus was traveling west and the Ford truck east when "for unknown reasons" the Ford "traveled toward the centerline" and the vehicles sideswiped each other, Lt. Pat Riordan of the Florida Highway Patrol told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency workers at the scene of a fatal bus crash (Doug Engle / Ocala Star-Banner / USA Today Network)

After colliding, the bus carrying approximately 50 people traveled off the roadway, went through a fence, struck a tree and overturned, Riordan said.

A total of 40 have been hospitalized, Riordan said. Earlier Tuesday, the Marion County Fire Rescue said eight of the hospitalized were critically injured, and there were 53 patients total in the crash, MCFR said.

The driver of the Ford pickup was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP said. Riordan said some of the hospitalized are "in very serious condition" and there's a "high probability" the death count could rise.

"At this point, we are conducting a massive traffic homicide investigation," Riordan said. It’s not clear what caused the two vehicles to initially collide.

AdventHealth Ocala said they were treating 16 patients, with 12 in the main emergency department at AdventHealth Ocala and four at AdventHealth Timber Ridge ER, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Ocala, Dr. Rodrigo Torres, said in a statement.

Two HCA Florida Healthcare facilities in Ocala are also treating patients: with seven in critical condition and two in stable condition at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and 1 stable at HCA Florida West Marion Hospital.

The workers were headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported, citing the FHP.

Cannon Farms announced on social media early Tuesday that it’d be closed “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.”

“Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident,” Cannon Farms said. “We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

Calls to Cannon Farms on Tuesday went to a recorded message that said: "This is Cannon Farms. I just wanted to let everybody know that we are going to be closed due to a tragic accident. Please pray for the families of those involved and the losses of loved ones."

NBC News has reached out to Olvera Trucking.

Marion County Public Schools said one of their school buses was not involved in the crash, but did transport victims to the hospital at the request of first responders.

SR-40 is shut down in both directions amid the investigation.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told reporters there were over 30 ambulances at the scene this morning.

He said the bus was carrying migrant workers, who he described as "hard working individuals."

It was raining during the press conference and Woods noted that weather will be investigated as a potential factor in the crash.

Riordan noted that next of kin notification is the next step for authorities, which may be challenging given some of the victims may be from out of the area.

The Mexican consulate in Orlando said on X that emergency telephone numbers are being made available for information about any Mexican individuals or family members potentially involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com