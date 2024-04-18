8 California cities land on list of best US spots to own EVs. Where did Sacramento rank?

Sunny California is a great state to own an electric vehicle, according to Business Insider.

Eight California cities landed on a list of the top 20 metropolitan areas for EV owners, the news website reported.

Home listings site Realtor.com partnered with Kelley Blue Book, which is owned by automotive technology firm Cox Automotive, to compile a report identifying the top 20 housing markets for EV drivers in 2024.

San Jose came in first place with the highest share of EV-friendly listings on Realtor.com in 2023.

About 4.9% of those real estate listings mentioned electric vehicles, five times as many as the national share of 0.9%, Realtor.com said.

The Bay Area city had a ratio of 24 EVs per public charging port.

Two other California cities landed in the top 10: San Francisco, which scored third place, and Los Angeles, which was No. 8.

Sacramento just missed a top 10 ranking, coming in at No. 12.

How did researchers come up with list of EV-friendly cities?

To compile the list, researchers looked at two key factors, Business Insider reported.

They first assessed “the percentage of homes in a market that advertised their friendliness for electric vehicles,” including at-home charging stations, the publication said.

Researchers also looked at the density of electric vehicles compared to the number of available public charging ports.

What are the 10 best cities for electric vehicles?

Here are the top 10 metro areas in the country for EV owners:

San Jose Salt Lake City San Francisco Boston Seattle Durham, North Carolina Austin, Texas Los Angeles Washington, D.C. Denver

Where did Sacramento, other California cities rank?

In addition to San Jose, San Francisco and Los Angeles, a number of California cities ranked among the best 20 cities for EV owners.

San Diego was No. 11, while Sacramento was No. 12.

In 2023, about 1.9% percent of home listings in Sacramento were EV-friendly, the report said. The capital city had a ratio of 26 EVs per public charging port.

Oxnard was No. 14 on the list, while Riverside was No. 15 and Fresno was No. 19.

