8 arrests at Georgia demo over player's gay rights armband

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, Republic of Ireland's Shane Long, left, struggles for the ball with Georgia's Guram Kashia during their World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia. Eight people have been arrested after a far-right group in Georgia gathered to demand a soccer player be kicked off the national team for taking part in a gay rights initiative. The nationalist Georgian March group wants defender Guram Kashia punished for wearing a rainbow armband while captaining Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in early Oct. 2017. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov, file)

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Eight people have been arrested in Georgia after a far-right group gathered to demand a soccer player be kicked off the national team because he supported gay rights.

The nationalist Georgian March group wants defender Guram Kashia punished for wearing a rainbow armband while captaining Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem earlier this month, as part of a broader initiative in the Netherlands for the country's "Coming Out Day."

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Georgian Football Federation headquarters late Tuesday, shouting anti-gay slogans while letting off flares and smoke bombs. They also burned a rainbow flag. Police say eight were arrested for resisting police and minor hooliganism.

Many Georgian Internet users changed their profile pictures on social networks in support of Kashia, who has also received backing from Georgia's president.