8 arrested in multi-million dollar retail theft bust in Southern California

Eight suspects were arrested after authorities discovered several million dollars worth of stolen merchandise in a Southern California bust.

The massive amount of merchandise was stolen by booster crews from multiple retail stores in California, Nevada and Arizona, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The retail theft crew transported the stolen items to locations throughout Los Angeles County and sold them to various “fence” operations.

A “crime fence” is an individual or business that knowingly purchases stolen goods and property and then sells the items for profit. Oftentimes, the stolen merchandise can be the result of smash-and-grab robberies and retail thefts.

Locals who shop at hidden fence operations may not be aware that the products were stolen through an organized retail crime operation, police said.

Photos of the large bust showed a variety of stolen goods including over-the-counter medication, cosmetic and beauty products, along with personal and hygiene items. Deputies discovered a large warehouse filled with boxes of stolen items.

Several million dollars worth of stolen merchandise was discovered during a massive organized retail theft bust. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators estimated the retail value of the stolen property to be worth several million dollars. An exact dollar amount was not provided by LASD as the investigation continues.

During the arrests, a stolen firearm and a large sum of U.S. cash were also found.

“Multiple booster crews and a large-scale fencing operation being conducted by the “bad actors” were identified and arrested,” said LASD.

All eight suspects were arrested on charges of organized retail theft and receiving stolen property. They were transported to the South L.A. Sheriff’s Station and are being held on $60,000 bail each.

Their identities were not released.

The large-scale bust was conducted by the LASD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force which was formed in September 2023 amid an increase in violent and costly retail thefts, along with smash-and-grab-robberies throughout Southern California.

The task force is comprised of several law enforcement agencies and focuses on suspects and those who purchase the stolen goods online, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case can email the LASD task force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or by calling 562-946-7270.

