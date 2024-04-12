8 arrested on child porn charges in Dayton; Authorities still looking for 1

Eight men were arrested in Dayton on child pornography charges, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.

CARE House Unit detectives investigated multiple complaints involving child sexual assault material (CSAM).

>> Scam call leads to shooting death of Uber driver in Clark Co.; 81-year-old man charged with murder

The spokesperson said each person has been charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

DPD worked with the United States Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team to arrest the following people:

Damien Connor Wiley (20 years old)

Damien Connor Wiley

Zachary Bryan Copp (22 years old)

Zachary Bryan

Leonard Andrea Davis Jr. (29 years old)

Leonard Andrea Davis Jr.

Aaron Scott Miner (32 years old)

Aaron Scott

Santino Blue Wilson (22 years old)

Santino Blue Wilson

Robbie Matthew Minnich (30 years old)

Robbie Matthew Minnich

Brett King (29 years old)

Brett King

Dylan Kent (30 years old)

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 30-year-old accused of at least 90 counts of buying, having or creating obscene material

Dylan Kent

Christopher R. Kilbarger, 35, is still at large but is wanted on an active warrant for pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Christopher R. Kilbarger

If you have any information on Kilbarger’s whereabouts, the Dayton Police Department and the United States Marshals Service would like to hear from you.

To report any information, call dispatch at (937) 225-4357 (HELP) or call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

“The Dayton Police Department takes CSAM investigations very seriously and we hope that this notification will serve as a reminder to have difficult conversations with loved ones about their online activities,” the spokesperson said.