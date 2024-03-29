Here are 8 April Fools pranks that might land you in big trouble

As we head into Easter weekend, don't forget the following day is April 1.

You know what that means.

This year, April Fools Day comes just after Easter − so don't get caught unaware! Perhaps the annual custom will bring some laughter to an otherwise dull Monday, as those of all ages join in on a day full of jokes and pranks.

More: What’s the weather forecast for 2024 Easter Sunday in Texas? Here's what to expect

However, it's important to understand some boundaries. It's OK to joke around, but taking a prank too far is not fun.

But what is "too far?" Here are some pranks to avoid:

9-1-1: Don't fake an emergency

This one may seem painfully obvious and redundant, but it's always worth repeating: faking an emergency of any kind is not funny! There's so much that could go wrong that may create real emergencies. Misidentification of a crime suspect can result in injury or, in extreme cases, death. Gathering emergency personnel under false pretenses can hinder their ability to respond to actual emergencies. And if those reasons weren't enough, a prank caller can be sued or face jail time. So before you dial, take a moment to think: Is this worth it?

Why is April Fools' Day celebrated? Here's how the prank-playing holiday came to be.

'I'm pregnant'

Pregnancy is a significant life event tied to many emotions that differ from person to person. Telling people that you or your partner are pregnant is likely to elicit a strong emotional response, causing emotional strain for nothing. It is also important to consider those who are struggling or unable to get pregnant.

More: Why Heidi Klum and Sabrina Carpenter are facing backlash for their April Fools' Day pranks

We love a good laugh, but pregnancy is not an April Fools Joke. pic.twitter.com/6vHOw5HAeJ — Main Line Fertility (@MLFertility) March 29, 2019

'I'm engaged'

Similar to the pregnancy "prank," lying about an engagement is likely to stir up high emotions. It may also put your partner in an uncomfortable position and can even lead them to reconsider a future proposal.

Engagement rings and wedding bands

'I'm sick' or 'I'm dying'

Disclosing a serious illness or injury can cause confusion, stress and panic among your loved ones. A joke should never cross these lines or inflict psychological harm. Lying about something this devastating may also be very insensitive to those actually facing serious or fatal diagnoses.

'I'm cheating'

Again, a prank should not put your partner in such an uncomfortable situation that they feel they cannot trust you. Telling them that you are cheating or having an affair can backfire if they feel pressured into disclosing they have cheated, too. It's a lose-lose scenario.

Interfering with someone's job

Many people are employed in positions that rely on their professional behavior. This includes their reputation, integrity and appropriate communication with others. Don't jeopardize all of the hard work they've put in just to get a good laugh.

More: Brands pulling April Fools' Day pranks can fall flat. Just ask Volkswagen and Google.

'We broke up'

Similar to joking about cheating, telling others that you and your partner are no longer in a relationship can lead to their own disclosures. In an effort to be supportive, your friends and family may respond by sharing negative opinions they hold about your partner. This can wreak havoc on a relationship, no matter how healthy it is.

Don't exploit people's fears

Among the most common pranks are those that exploit people's fears. This can be a grey area, as some can be shrugged off and laughed about while others can deepen existing fears. A good rule of thumb? Don't do anything that may have long-term consequences for the recipient, such as trouble sleeping, an inability to reestablish trust, and lingering paranoia.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here are 8 April Fools Day 2024 pranks to avoid