$8.5 Million Settlement for Woman Hit by Train While Sitting in Police Car

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit involving a Colorado woman hit by a freight train while sitting handcuffed in a parked police car. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, was pulled over by officers from both the Fort Lupton and Platteville police departments for an alleged road rage incident. Rios-Gonzalez stopped her car just beyond the train tracks, but Platteville police parked their vehicle directly on them. An oncoming train flattened the cruiser with Rios-Gonzalez inside. The incident was captured on police bodycam video.

