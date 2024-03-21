$8.5 billion to Intel, 10,000 new Arizona jobs, 4 Republican 'no' votes

At least this time around, none of Arizona’s House Republicans are pretending they were in favor it. Not yet, anyway.

Because they weren’t in favor of it.

President Joe Biden was in town this week to announce the infusion of $8.5 billion in grants to Intel, bringing with it a giant boost to the state’s economy and as many as 10,000 new jobs.

It’s part of what is called the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a bill originating with (credit where credit is due) Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, working with Sen. Mark Kelly and Republicans.

“This is huge news that will cement Arizona as a global hub for microchips and create a lot of great-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree,” Kelly said in part in a statement.

Not 1 GOP congressperson was at Intel

U.S. President Joe Biden announces a multi-billion dollar grant for CHIPS manufacturing while visiting Intel's manufacturing campus in Chandler on Mar 20, 2024.

Sinema added, “I was proud to lead our bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act into law — directly fueling Intel’s historic investment in Arizona and building lasting careers for Arizona families.”

When the bill came up for a vote in the House, 24 Republicans sided with Democrats to pass it. None of those Republicans were from Arizona, which would reap the most benefits from the legislation.

Chips need circuit boards: And they aren't made here

Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert all voted against it.

A while back, Schweikert was exposed for promoting benefits of legislation that helps needy veterans, while conveniently avoiding the fact that he voted against it. Twice.

Why would we do what's good for Arizona?

Arizona’s GOP congressional delegation was nowhere to be seen in Chandler when President Biden, Democrats and members of the Arizona business community were extolling the benefits of the grants to Intel.

That’s a shame. But I’d guess even appearing with members of the opposing party for something benefiting Arizona would get them on the bad side of Donald Trump. And they wouldn’t dare risk that.

There was a time when Republicans and Democrats from the same state worked together on legislation they knew would benefit all of their constituents, no matter which party they belonged to.

It’s tribal now.

It is as if the worst thing that can happen — at least to some politicians — is for the other party to craft legislation that is actually good for a community, a state, the country. No one wants to give the other side a win.

Which is why so often these days … voters lose.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Intel gets $8.5 billion, Arizona gets 10,000 jobs. 4 in GOP vote 'no'