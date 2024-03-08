7th person arrested in Preston Lord homicide case; Adult turns himself in

A seventh person has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of Preston Lord, the southeast Valley teen whose killing shocked the community and brought to light a string of attacks by teens that persisted for more than a year.

Authorities confirmed late Thursday that Treston Billey, 18, turned himself in.

Billey faces first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. He — and the other three adults charged in the case — could face the death penalty. The three minors face a maximum of life in prison.

The arrests come about two months after Queen Creek police recommended charges against seven individuals in the secondslong attack on Lord, whose body was left lying on the side of a suburban street among a throng of partygoers.

A Maricopa County grand jury issued indictments on Wednesday stemming from the gang-style attack on Lord, 16, that occurred during an Oct. 28 Halloween party in Queen Creek. Lord died two days later in the hospital.

The other six who were indicted are: William "Owen" Hines, 18, Jacob Meisner, 17, Talan Renner, 17, Taylor Sherman, 19, Dominic Turner, 20, and Talyn Vigil, 17.

They made their first appearances in court on Thursday and were held on $1 million bonds.

All were charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Turner and Meisner also were charged with aggravated robbery.

Meisner, Renner and Vigil appeared in juvenile court. They are all 17 but were charged as adults.

A judge ordered Vigil to be held in adult jail. Meisner was ordered held at a juvenile detention center, where he was already in custody on other charges. Renner was ordered to be held in juvenile detention.

Robert Anglen is an investigative reporter for The Republic. Reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8694. Follow him on X @robertanglen.

Elena Santa Cruz is a criminal justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com or 480-466-2265. Follow her on X at @ecsantacruz3.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 7th person arrested in Preston Lord homicide case; Adult turns self in