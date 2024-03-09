7th person arrested in connection to Preston Lord killing makes first appearance in court

The seventh person arrested in connection with the fatal beating of Preston Lord made his first court appearance Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Gilbert resident Treston John Billey, 18, faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Bryn K. DeFusco, an attorney representing Preston Lord's family, spoke in court and asked the judge to keep the bond in Billey's case at $1 million, which it was.

"Your honor, for months in this case witnesses had been threatened and intimidated into silence. Additionally, all the defendants fled the scene after assaulting Preston," DeFusco said.

Six other people charged in connection with Lord's death had their first court appearances in the case on Thursday.

William "Owen" Hines, 18, Taylor Sherman, 19, and Dominic Turner, 20, had their initial appearance hearings in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Jacob Meisner, Talan Renner, and Talyn Vigil appeared in juvenile court. Though they are 17, they were charged as adults.

All of the defendants face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Meisner, Turner and Billey are also charged with aggravated robbery.

Billey's next scheduled court appearance is March 14.

