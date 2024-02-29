7th gun-related arrest at Naperville TopGolf since September

Police have again arrested someone on gun-related charges at Naperville’s TopGolf facility.

That brings the tally to seven since September, and the second in February alone.

At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Antwan Donete Lee, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at the 3211 Odyssey Court venue and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, according to police reports.

Naperville police Cmdr. Ricky Krakow said Lee’s arrest was “the same as the others.”

“An officer (on) foot observed a firearm in a parked car,” he wrote in an email to the Sun. “The suspect returned to the car and was taken into custody without incident.”

Lee’s arrest comes just over a week after police arrested 34-year-old Joshua Ramon Menson, of Gary, Indiana, in the TopGolf parking lot for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was taken into custody after police spotted a gun inside his car while doing a foot patrol of the Odyssey Court lot, Krakow said at the time.

Gun-related arrests at Naperville’s TopGolf, which opened in fall 2015, have been recurring for months.

Over a two-month period last fall, police made four separate but similar gun busts at the business — all resulting from an officer spotting a gun through a car window while doing a foot patrol of the parking lot.

After the fourth incident, police said they were working with TopGolf to keep a close eye on safety.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, police made yet another gun-related arrest there.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres could not be reached Thursday for comment on the most recent case.

However, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin Thursday reiterated statements he made to the Sun in October after the third gun-related arrest at the Naperville TopGolf, stressing that “we’ve not seen anything to tie all the cases together.”

He praised Naperville police for “doing an outstanding job of patrolling public areas” and “taking these illegal guns off the street and arresting people that have no right to possess these guns.”

Berlin said, “People should feel safe going (to the Naperville TopGolf) because they should know that the police are doing a great job of protecting them. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do. That’s how we keep the community safe.”

