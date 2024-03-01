I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend

Several areas of I-79 in Allegheny County will be restricted due to construction this weekend.

I-79 southbound lanes in Kennedy, Robinson and Neville Townships will be restricted between the Neville Island Bridge and the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60 A/B) interchange, PennDOT said.

The restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 through 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

Additionally, southbound I-79 will be reduced and shifted onto the right shoulder continuously through mid-November, PennDOT said. Two southbound lanes will be maintained throughout the construction season unless otherwise noted.

The ramp carrying traffic from Route 51 to southbound I-79 will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, March 1 continuously through 11 a.m. Sunday morning, March 3.

PennDOT said the restrictions are in place to allow crews to conduct eradication, line painting operations and barrier installation work in preparation for a traffic crossover anticipated to begin mid-March.

The work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project that includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures (I-79 northbound and southbound over Clever Road, I-79 northbound and southbound over Route 51, and the Neville Island Bridge).

