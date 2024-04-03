79-Year-Old Says She Was Scammed by Phony Tree Trimmers

Some homeowners are sounding the alarm over tree trimming scams. Loli McIlwain says a man knocked on her door claiming to be a tree trimmer. As she showed him into her backyard, his accomplice exited the truck and went into the house. McIlwain says the accomplice ransacked the bedroom. Authorities say phony tree trimmers are operating across the U.S. They believe it's an organized gang that leaves a trail of break-ins in their wake. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian has more.

