78-year-old Naples man dies after having a medical episode, crashing into a sign and trees

A Naples man who experienced a medical episode while driving crashed into a traffic sign and two palm trees and later died at the hospital Saturday.

The 78-year-old man was headed north on Collier Boulevard and had started to turn left onto Golden Gate Parkway in Collier County when he had the medical incident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

His car drifted toward the northwest corner of the intersection and crashed shortly after noon.

The driver and his passenger, a 77-year-old Naples woman, were taken to Physicians Regional Pine Ridge Hospital where the driver died at 12:45 p.m.

