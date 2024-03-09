After 77 years, Denville Hardware family sells to Ricciardi Brothers. What's next?

DENVILLE — The keys to a downtown institution − Denville Hardware − were passed on Monday from the family that has operated it for 77 years to another nearly century-old family business.

The new owner vowed not to dismantle that history, but to add to it.

"Huge shoes to fill," said Eric Ricciardi, a principal in the growing Ricciardi Brothers chain of paint and home decoration stores, which made the purchase in December.

He was referring to Denville Hardware's previous owners, Howard and Judy Levine, who are retiring after running the three-generation family business since 1987.

"It's a beloved fixture in the community," Ricciardi said during an interview Thursday at the downtown store, which will retain its name. "It's a family-friendly, service-oriented hardware store. And it's going to remain the local Denville Hardware store."

"They are a great family business in longer standing than us," Levine said of the new owners. "We met them through mutual friends and it was a perfect match. We hit it off and came to an agreement quickly."

From Brooklyn to Broadway

Judy Levine's grandparents, Sam and Lily Cohen, relocated from Brooklyn and launched the business on Broadway (the Denville version) in 1947. They expanded to a larger address before moving to First Avenue in 1965, where they occupied a building originally constructed for a Dover furniture shop (it "quickly left town," Levine said) and later used as a grocery store.

As the family hardware business extended into a third generation, the store was expanded to 6,000 square feet in 1997. It also has outdoor space for lawn and garden products.

Known for its vast stock of hard-to find parts and products, Denville Hardware outlasted other home and hardware chains that came and went in the area, including Channel Lumber and Rickel. The Levines also managed to hold up against modern big-box stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's.

Their wide inventory, and hands-on customer service from an expert staff, earned the store a loyal following over the decades. Ricciardi said the business would keep its current staff on, including longtime store manager Ken Faulkner.

Denville Hardware renovations

"I'm very impressed that they have 10,000 SKUs here," Ricciardi said, referring to the "stock-keeping units" used to track individual products. "Things as obscure as a part for a 1970 lawn mower to a USB charging cord. They carry a lot of nostalgic parts as well as modern hardware items."

The new owners are already renovating, installing new floors and counters, and adding a paint and decoration department up front that is expected to be up and running next month. Ricciardi Brothers will also bring in its line of Benjamin Moore paints.

Additional renovations will continue throughout the year, Eric Ricciardi said, but he promised loyal customers will still find the same wide inventory and service they have come to expect at Denville Hardware.

Ricciardi Brothers expands its brand

The purchase serves two purposes for the chain, Ricciardi said. One is to continue expansion of the company, which now owns 46 stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Another is to incorporate more hardware into its operations. Ricciardi Brothers began that initiative with the recent opening of an Ace Hardware-affiliated store in Parsippany.

"Ricciardi has an emphasis on the paint business, where foot traffic is not particularly strong," Levine explained. With hardware, "we generate more traffic, selling things from 35 cents to $8 or $10 dollars. It's a great symbiosis, a win-win for everybody."

Howard Levine said that, at age 68, he and Judy have had enough of running day-to-day operations. Already, he has been managing the store remotely on a part-time basis over the last decade, as the couple split their time between Denville and Florida. He bought out his father-in-law in 1987. Co-owners Neil and Sandy Pearl (Judy's cousin) retired in 2007. Now it's the Levines turn.

"I've been doing this for the last 37 years," he said. "I decided it was time."

Meeting up with the Riccardi Brothers made the decision that easier.

"We see what they are trying to do here, and keeping on the staff," Levine said. "Judy was insistent that Denville still had to have a hardware store downtown."

"There is a lot of history here," Ricciardi said. "We are looking to add to that history here. We are looking to maintain the Denville Hardware brand and recognition, but also brand Ricciardi as a hardware brand. This is the perfect place to do it."

Family ties, family tragedy

Ricciardi's father, Walter, still serves as CEO of Ricciardi Brothers. Eric generally handles duties assigned to a chief operating officer while his brother, Walter Jr., takes care of marketing and IT, among other responsibilities.

All three live in Morristown and are less than two years removed from a family tragedy. In August of 2022, Robert Ricciardi, Walter Sr.'s brother and the executive vice-president of the company, died in a house fire in Morris Township with his wife Gemma. In 1970, he and Walter had taken over the business that their father, Joseph, had founded in Newark in 1929.

Eric Ricciardi, left, with store manager Ken Faulkner at Denville Hardware. Howard Levine sold the business to the Ricciardi Brothers chain of stores, which hopes to preserve the store's 77-year-year reputation as a downtown institution. Faulkner is staying on.

Since taking over Denville Hardware on Monday, Eric Ricciardi found "the neighborhood is great, the customers have been friendly and engaging.

"I'm excited to see what's going to happen in the next few weeks, with the renovation and new products, and some new ideas we're looking to bring in," he said.

Levine is not only hoping they succeed, but is counting on it.

"I still own the building," he said. "I'm the landlord."

