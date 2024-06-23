I-77 south ramp to Waterloo Road will be closed through late August starting on Monday

SUMMIT COUNTY: Beginning on Monday, June 24, the ramp from I-77 southbound to Waterloo Rd. will be closed through late August for pavement reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/YS84aA8wnn — ODOT Akron (@ODOT_Akron) June 21, 2024

Starting Monday, motorists used to using the southbound ramp to Waterloo Road from Interstate 77 will have to find an alternate route.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, that ramp will be closed through late August for pavement reconstruction.

The detour is Route 764 or Wilbeth Road to Arlington Road, or Main Street to Waterloo Road.

Route 8: Lanes, ramps near Tallmadge Avenue reopened Sunday morning

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Starting Monday, the I-77 ramp southbound to Waterloo will be closed