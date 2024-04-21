77-year-old fatally stabbed Sunday morning in Roland Park; suspect in custody, Baltimore Police say

A suspect is in custody Sunday morning after a 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the 900 block of West University Parkway in Roland Park for a call reporting an “aggravated assault by cutting,” Baltimore Police said in a news release.

The 77-year-old, who was not immediately identified, suffered “life-threatening lacerations to his body” and died at the scene, where a 59-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. Neither of the men was immediately identified.

Police said that a preliminary investigation found that the 59-year-old had reported to dispatchers that “he had cut someone and believes he is deceased.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining the cause of the 77-year-old’s death.