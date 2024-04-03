76-year-old man found shot amid crash in Baltimore

A 76-year-old man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in his car. The man was shot Tuesday in the Woodbourne-McCabe area of in north Baltimore and was found several blocks south of the crime scene on Greenmount Avenue. Three vehicles collided, one of which was occupied by a 76-year-old man. Police said the victim is in stable condition and that investigators believe the crime scene is located three minutes north at York Road and Homeland Avenue.

