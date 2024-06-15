76-year-old man dies, two others injured in Stevens County crash

Jun. 14—A 76-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday 4 miles south of Springdale in Stevens County.

Gary G. Grantham, of Springdale, was driving a 2012 Honda CR-V at about 3:30 p.m. south on State Route 231 at Reservation Road when he crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2017 Jeep Wrangler, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Grantham died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, 46-year-old Gregory A. Brown, of Kettle Falls, and his passenger, 65-year-old Christine M. Brown, of Evans, Washington, were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with injuries, police said.

All three people wore seat belts. It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The highway was blocked for several hours.