75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, a Sunday, Japanese bombers flew across Oahu, Hawaii, and began their assault.

The attack killed more than 2,300 people, nearly half of them on the battleship USS Arizona. More than 1,100 were injured. After the attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a speech before Congress, calling Dec. 7 a “date which will live in infamy.” The U.S. declared war against Japan. (AP)

Dec. 7, 2016, marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Here’s a look back at that fateful day.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.