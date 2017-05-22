The 750-HP Shelby F-150 Super Snake Is a $100,000 Thundertruck

From Road & Track

Sad that the Ford no longer sells an F-150 Lightning? Want a full-size truck with Dodge Hellcat-rivaling power? Shelby American has the answers to these questions and more. For a little under $100,000, Shelby will sell you the F-150 Super Snake, a truck with a 750-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8.

Unlike the Ford F-150 Raptor, the Super Snake is designed for on-road use only, as evidenced by its extremely low front air dam and side sills. Naturally, the Super Snake wears twin white racing stripes and a no lack of Shelby badging–lest you forget who builds this truck. Shelby also throws in a new tonneau cover, rear bumper, and interior badging.

Shelby says it aimed to improve the F-150's handling for the Super Snake, and collaborated with Ford Performance and Borla for its development. The Super Snake is available with either rear- or four-wheel drive and each truck comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Base price is $96,880 and each of the 150 examples Shelby plans to build will be sold through select Ford dealers. Fans of the old Lightning will certainly be interested in getting their hands on one, if they can swing the serious base price.

