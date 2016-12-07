After 75 Years, Pearl Harbor Still Holds a Few Mysteries

From Popular Mechanics

It's been 75 years since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Shortly before 8 a.m. on December 7, 1941, 353 Japanese aircraft supplemented by dozens of submarines, cruisers, destroyers, and battleships attacked America's Pacific Fleet.

Nineteen U.S. Navy ships were severely damaged or destroyed, including the USS Arizona that still remains underwater. The aftermath of the attack plunged the country into a global conflict, making it, as The New York Times reported the next morning, "...the first time in its history, the United States finds itself at war against powers in both the Atlantic and the Pacific." In all, 2,403 people died in the attack.

Seventy-five years later, we look at five lesser-known facts about Pearl Harbor and about that one December day in the Pacific that changed the course of world history.

The "Sleeping Dragon" Almost Stayed Asleep

It's a day taught in every history book, and arguably one of the most transformative days in American history-next to Independence Day and 9/11. But according to historian and author of Pearl Harbor: From Infamy to Greatness Craig Nelson, it should have never happened in the first place. Speaking with Popular Mechanics, Nelson says failed negotiations on both sides of the table failed to prevent war.

Erroneously, America pigeonholed Japan into a similar fascist system like Nazi Germany then ravaging Europe. "They thought the Japanese were just like the Nazis, in that they were unified behind a philosophy, a madman dictator, and the unstoppable force of fascism," says Nelson. "They weren't... the Japanese government was so chaotic that it changed hands 15 times in 14 years." Because of this constant turn-over, there were moments in the lead-up to war that the United States could have negotiated a peace with an incoming government, most notably with Japan's last civilian prime minister Fumimaro Konoe. America's misunderstanding of Japan's political turmoil eventually led to war.

Unfortunately, things on the other side of the Pacific weren't much better. Not everyone was in agreement about entering into war with the United States, including the admiral who planned the Pearl Harbor attack Isoroku Yamamoto, who had actually studied at Harvard. "He...warned his military superiors that such as attack would awaken a giant sleeping dragon that Japan could not hope to materially defeat," wrote Keith Huxen, senior director of research and history at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, to Popular Mechanics, "However, he was ignored."

While Admiral Yamamoto did lead the attack as ordered, he turned out to be right about waking up America from its global slumber and forever changing the course of history.