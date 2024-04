Apr. 2—Interstate 75 South has reopened following a crash that resulted in semi jackknifing on the highway in Dayton Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:17 a.m. after the semi crashed into the concrete barrier, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. No injuries were reported at this time.

Dayton police asked motorists to avoid the area as crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 10:45 a.m., the southbound lanes had reopened.