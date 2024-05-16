I-75 South, ramp reopens in Dayton following crash

May 15—Interstate 75 South has reopened near state Route 4 in Dayton after a semitruck crash early Wednesday morning temporarily closed the southbound lanes.

The I-75 South ramp to state Route 48/Main Street/Grand Avenue also has reopened, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported at 2:23 a.m. A medic responded to the scene, but the driver refused treatment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch records also indicated there could be a hazmat situation due to a possible fuel spill.

It is not clear what led up to the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.