I-75 resurfacing work will close one lane until September in Chippewa County

SAULT STE. MARIE — The main highway connecting Sault Ste. Marie to the Mackinac Bridge will be slowing down to one-way traffic for the next four months.

On Tuesday, May 28, the Michigan Department of Transportation is beginning a $3.5 million project to repair a large portion of I-75.

The five-mile stretch of highway between M-28 and 3 Mile Road just south of the Soo will be completely resurfaced. The asphalt of the road will be overlaid with a new coat and repairs will be made to joints, guardrails and shoulders. The pavement markings will also be redone.

Construction workers will close off one lane of traffic to work. The project is expected to end on Sept. 27.

