75-year-old bicyclist airlifted after being hit by pickup truck

A 75-year-old bicyclist was airlifted after being hit by a pickup truck in Clark County on Thursday.

Around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers from the Springfield post were dispatched to the intersection of Moorefield Rd and Ridgewood Rd in Moorefield Township, Clark County on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck driven by 44-year-old Ryan Harris of Springfield was traveling on Moorefield Rd.

75-year-old Jack Kibby of Springfield was riding a bicycle on Ridgewood Rd.

Harris stopped at a stop sign at the intersection before continuing east on Moorefield Rd and struck Kibby.

OSHP said it is unclear if Kibby stopped at the stop sign of the intersection before continuing on Ridgewood Rd.

Kibby was taken to Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris and his passenger were not injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post.