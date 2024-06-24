BREAKING: I-75 northbound and southbound are closed due to police activity, expect delays

Interstate 75 North in Lexington at Exit 110- Winchester Road and I-75 South at Exit 113-Paris Pike are closed as of noon Monday due to police presence in the area. A section of Bryan Station Road is also reported to be closed, according to @lexwrecks on X.

TRAFFIC ALERT DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY:

I-75N is closed at Exit 110 (Winchester Rd) and I-75S is closed at Exit 113 (Paris Pike) due to Police activity in the area.

A section of Bryan Station Rd is also closed. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) June 24, 2024

Lexington Police reported via X (@lexkypolice) that I-75 north and southbound as well as the I-64 ramp that interchanges with I-75 North are closed due to an active police scene. Details about what is happening there were not immediately available. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

North and southbound I-75 at Winchester Rd and the I-64 ramp at the interchange with northbound I-75 are closed due to an active police scene. If you are traveling in the area, expect delays. Please avoid the area and consider an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/WQ9gjqEe2N — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 24, 2024

The closure Is causing a large backup In traffic that Is being rerouted to New Circle Road. It Is suggested that drivers avoid traveling on New Circle Road from Newtown to Liberty Road, Lexington Emergency Management reported via X (@LexKYEM).

️TRAFFIC ADVISORY ️

Avoid traveling on New Circle Rd from Newtown to Liberty Rd. Due to interstate closures, traffic is being rerouted to New Circle, making travel difficult. pic.twitter.com/H18N55cqs6 — LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) June 24, 2024