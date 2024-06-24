BREAKING: I-75 northbound and southbound are closed due to police activity, expect delays

Maggie Phelps
·1 min read

Interstate 75 North in Lexington at Exit 110- Winchester Road and I-75 South at Exit 113-Paris Pike are closed as of noon Monday due to police presence in the area. A section of Bryan Station Road is also reported to be closed, according to @lexwrecks on X.

Lexington Police reported via X (@lexkypolice) that I-75 north and southbound as well as the I-64 ramp that interchanges with I-75 North are closed due to an active police scene. Details about what is happening there were not immediately available. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take an alternate route.

The closure Is causing a large backup In traffic that Is being rerouted to New Circle Road. It Is suggested that drivers avoid traveling on New Circle Road from Newtown to Liberty Road, Lexington Emergency Management reported via X (@LexKYEM).