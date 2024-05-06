75 mph winds possible Sunday night

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A nearby storm system will bring some very dynamic weather to the region over the next couple of days. There will be several different hazzards associated with it including:

High winds

High fire danger

Winter Weather for the mountains

One thing this system appears to be lacking, at least for the lower elevations, is any sort of meaningful precipitation chances.

The center of the low, as of Sunday evening, is swirling over the portions of the Rockies.

High wind warnings are in effect for several different areas across the region. This includes areas such as the Sangre De Cristos, the Wet Mountains, and the Pikes Peak Region. Winds may gust up to 75+ mph as a strong cold front moves through early Monday morning. More information below.

With the high winds in place, plus dry conditions, elevated fire concerns are also present for some. The San Luis Valley and portions of the Eastern Plains have red flag warnings in effect through Monday.

Even though we are heading further into May, there are also still some winter weather highlights associated with this storm system. Portions of the Central Mountains and San Juans are under a winter weather advisory through Monday.

Here is a look at what wind-cast is picking up on for potential wind gusts late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Keep in mind, the strong cold front is expected to pass through just before sunrise on Monday bringing the strongest winds at that time.

A bit further south, wind-cast is also throwing out some pretty impressive numbers for potential wind gusts. Notice the 75+ mph wind gusts along the terrain of the higher elevations.

Winter weather will also begin moving into the mountains later on Sunday and lingering into Monday morning. Wind-driven snow and reduced visibility will all be a concern as the system passes through.

Most of the lower elevations will not see much, if any precipitation from this event. The higher terrain will likely encounter a heavy wet snow as temperatures fluctuate around freezing.

With all of that being said, a wide variety of temperatures can be expected across the region on Monday. Wolf Creek Pass will be in the upper 20s and our Eastern Plains have a good chance at reaching the lower 70s. You have to love Colorado!

Be sure to stick with the FOX21 Storm Team for further updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.