I-75 in Detroit could look much different in the coming years. Here's how

Imagine seeing a 5-acre stretch of green space rather than the below-grade highway ― I-75 ― that now separates the area near Fox Theatre and Comerica Park from the blocks that surround Little Caesars Arena and Brush Park.

As envisioned, the highway wouldn’t go away ― but it would be covered.

That's one possibility that a U.S. Department of Transportation grant announced this week could help bring to Detroit.

The department OK’d a $2 million grant to the Downtown Detroit Partnership to help with a key study that could facilitate building a cap over the highway between Cass Avenue and Brush Street under the federal government's Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods program. A news release Thursday from the DDP said the city of Detroit also “directly received a $1.9 million earmark to support the I-75 overbuild project.”

The Brush Park neighborhood is seen as traffic flows along Woodward Ave. in downtown Detroit and I-75 in this 2017 file photo. A $2 million grant for a study announced this week could be a key step toward a potential park over I-75 in this area in the coming years.

The federal program is an attempt to address some of the lingering impacts of the highway building that cut through large portions of urban America in the last century, displacing many mostly minority and immigrant neighborhoods and leaving what’s now seen by critics as barrier-like infrastructure behind.

There’s no estimate yet on the cost of capping that stretch of I-75, which is separate from the much-discussed I-375 project area near Lafayette Park. The study itself would help bring aspects like costs and scope into focus.

The city of Detroit was the sponsoring entity for the grant application from the DDP, and this was DDP's first U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

DDP Executive Director Eric Larson said the hope is to leverage those grant dollars to analyze what’s possible, prepare for technical requirements and community engagement, and then apply for a federal construction grant as early as later this year.

Larson said the effort feels “very appropriate,” reconnecting downtown at a time when these issues are part of a national conversation.

“This is a very important inflection point at a time when the country is thinking about how to look at transportation and mobility in a more progressive way,” he said.

Detroit, he said, is in a unique position to be part of that larger conversation, especially as sections of the city transition from a drive-in-and-out destination to more of an around-the-clock center of activity.It’s a part of the city, Larson noted, that doesn’t have much green space, and a highway cap would help address that. It's something that officials have been hearing about through earlier community engagement efforts.

When asked about other examples that could inform this project, Larson pointed to two:

Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas, Texas, which the city’s parks department describes as a 5.2-acre urban green space built over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

Boston’s famed Big Dig, a much larger and more involved project.

A statement from Detroit Chief of Infrastructure Sam Krassenstein, who is the city’s point person on the project, said the city is “strongly supportive of projects like the I-75 Overbuild that help to bridge divides between neighborhoods created by infrastructure. We are appreciative of the Biden-Harris administration and USDOT investment in furthering the analysis of this great project and to Sen. (Gary) Peters for his support in bringing needed additional federal resources and funding to the early stages of planning and design work that will lay the groundwork on bringing this idea to reality.”

In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in September, Michigan Department of Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich said the I-75 lid would “reconnect the Brush Park neighborhood and the Cass Corridor to the downtown” and would “restore connection between these communities and strengthen the opportunities for jobs, education, and services available in downtown Detroit as part of a new comprehensive development called the District Detroit. The District Detroit will bring new opportunities for affordable and market-rate housing, as well as sustainable green spaces, commercial office space, retail and restaurants.”

District Detroit is a $1.5 billion project, which just announced a new construction plan and timeline, with some construction starting next year; it's being developed by New York-based The Related Cos. and the Illitch Organization’s Olympia Development of Michigan, according to a Free Press story Thursday.

