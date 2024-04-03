I-75 closed in Monroe due to wires down across highway

Apr. 2—Interstate 75 is closed in Monroe and traffic is being diverted off the highway after wires were knocked down across the road during storms Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the hazard was down across the highway just north of the bridge at the state Route 63/Monroe/Lebanon exit was blocking both sides of the road.

One pole was knocked down on the east side of the highway, and multiple were down on the west side near Joe Morgan Honda.

The downed wires were draped across a gooseneck trailer loaded with two vehicles being pulled behind a pickup truck.

Duke Energy responded to the scene to help clear the road.

OSHP said that traffic was being diverted off the highway at state Route 129 in the south and at state Route 122 in the north.

They said that the road was closed while they worked to clear the wires.