I-74 ramp closures at University Ave in Urbana to last to August

Apr. 17—URBANA — The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the ramps to and from westbound Interstate 74 at University Avenue/U.S. 150 (exit 185) in Urbana will be closed starting April 17.

The closures are necessary for rehabilitation of the University Avenue ramp bridge over I-74.

The project also will reduce westbound I-74 to one lane at the interchange. Detours for the ramp closures will be posted during the duration of the work, which is expected to be complete in August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

