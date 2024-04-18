74-year-old street performer robbed by 3 suspects in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was robbed Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of East Monument Avenue and North Patterson Boulevard, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The man, who is a street performer, said he was hit and knocked to the ground, Bauer said. Three suspects then took his tip bucket and musical instruments and fled the area.

Bauer said some of the items were recovered nearby by community members and returned to the man.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the incident.