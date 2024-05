A 74-year-old retired housekeeper allegedly robbed an Ohio bank with a gun. However, Ann Mayers is reportedly hoping authorities show some sympathy because she says she's also a crime victim. Mayers says she was driven to desperation because she had been cheated out of her life savings by a scammer. The FBI issued an alert saying scams against seniors are on the rise. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.

