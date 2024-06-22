74-year-old man wanted for armed robbery in Chester County, deputies say

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 74-year-old Roger Dale Pressley in connection with an armed robbery.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Thursday in the parking lot near the intersection of Wilson Street and the J. A. Cochran Bypass.

Pressley is believed to be driving a tan-colored Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a license plate that reads VCE775.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with informaiton about Pressley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

