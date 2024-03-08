74-year-old man indicted on 16 sexual-related charges

Mar. 8—Charges stem from 2018-2024

A 74-year-old Ironton man was indicted by the Lawrence County Grand jury on numerous sexually-related crimes against two different victims who were under the age of 13 years old.

Gary L. Hankins, 74, Ironton, was indicted on one count of first-degree felony rape of a child between January 2015 and December of 2017.

He was also indicted fifteen charges related to another victim including five counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, five counts of first-degree misdemeanor public indecency and five counts of fourth-degree disseminating matter harmful of juveniles.

Those charges stem from September 2018 to January 2024.

The people indicted and their charges include:

—Carrie Ann Copley, 38, South Point, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of third-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, one count of fourth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, one count of fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine, one count of second-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of third-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, one count of fourth-degree felony possession of cocaine, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of first-degree misdemeanor patient endangerment.

—Codi Lee Garretson, 30, South Point, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound.

—Christopher A. Lowe, 39, Ironton, one count of third-degree felony trafficking in drugs and one count of fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

—Lora Clutters, 42, Ironton, three counts of second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and one count of first degree misdemeanor receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

—Dennis A. Davis, 51, Pedro, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, one count of third-degree failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

—Melvin McGuire, 64, Portsmouth, one count of fourth-degree possession of a fentanyl related compound.

—Katherine Brown, 51, South Point, one count of second-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of second-degree aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

—Kristie L. Jordan, 28, Cincinnati, two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

—Christopher J. McNally, 40, Amanda, one count of second-degree aggravated possession of drugs, one count of first-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

—Carolyn R. Hall, 42, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree aggravated possession of drugs.

—Marcus A. Sloan, 25, South Point, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, one count of fourth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and one count of fourth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

—Samantha Irene Prince, 37, West Portsmouth, one count of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and one count of fifth-degree felony trafficking in a fentanyl related compound.

—Joseph L. Posey, 62, Ironton, one count of fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl related compound.

—Scott Zornes, 61, one count of third-degree felony operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

—Brian W. Britton, 53, Portsmouth, one count of third-degree felony theft of drugs.

—Eli Cochran, 21, Ironton, one count of third-degree failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

—Jerry L. Smith, 48, Coal Grove, one count of first-degree failure to notify a change of address.

—Jeffery Allen Leffingwell, 37, one count of third-degree felony having weapons under a disability and one count of first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.