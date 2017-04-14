74 Dogs Rescued From Home of Suspected Animal Hoarder

Dozens of dogs have been seized from a Wisconsin home in what officials suspect was a pet hoarder situation.

Seventy-four dogs were taken from the Wood County residence Wednesday after an anonymous animal welfare call.

The animals range in age from 6 months to 12 years, officials said, and have been taken to the South Wood County Humane Society.

"They are thin, a lot of matting and issues with their paws because of the nature of the situation in which they were exposed to a lot of urine and feces," Bridget Chariton with the South Wood County Humane Society said in a statement. "But beyond that, they seem to be in relatively good condition,"

The dogs are Australian shepherds, poodles and Aussie doodles, according to the release.

"This is an unfortunate case of an animal lover who became overwhelmed, had limited resources and simply had more animals than could be properly cared for," Chariton explained.

Due to the influx of dogs, the shelter is asking for monetary donations, which can be made online, here.

