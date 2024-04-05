73-year-old Utah woman faces charges after threatening to shoot workers, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot three workers in Summit County last week, pulling a pistol on them.

Malinda Karn Deleone, 73, was charged Friday with three counts of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies.

The incident happened on March 27, when a Kamas City Police Officer said he responded to complaints of a “woman with a gun,” the affidavit states.

Those who made the call reportedly told officers they were doing stonework near the roadway when a woman, later identified as Deleone, pulled up to them in her vehicle and confronted them about speeding.

When one of the victims disagreed, Deleone allegedly screamed she would shoot them. She then allegedly pulled out a silver pistol and threatened again, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, April 3, Deleone reportedly confirmed the incident with officers.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

