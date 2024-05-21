A 73-year-old South Jersey man charged with strangling his wife to death, prosecutor says

Gerard Slavin, 73, showed no resistance at the time of his arrest.

A 73-year-old man from Moorestown was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault after allegedly strangling his wife Monday, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

Gerard Slavin showed no resistance upon his arrest and he is now detained at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing at the Superior Court, the prosecutor office said in a news release.

The investigation of Linda Slavin's murder began Monday afternoon after the police was called to the Slavin residence in the Moorestown Woods Apartment Homes in East Camden Avenue. Police said they found her body in the bedroom.

An autopsy performed Tuesday by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Linda Slavin died from strangulation, the prosecutor's office said.

