73-year-old pedestrian struck by truck and killed in Ferry Pass

A Castleberry, Alabama, man died in Ferry Pass Thursday evening after a pickup truck driver struck him along the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to Nine Mile Road near Foxrun Road where they found a 73-year-old man dead.

"(The man) was walking westbound in the bicycle lane of U.S. 90A approaching Foxrun Road when a white Dodge Ram driven by a 57-year-old male from Pensacola initiated a lane change in the right turn lane colliding with the pedestrian," an FHP report says.

Officials pronounced the 73-year-old dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and FHP did not disclose whether the Pensacola man will be cited or charged for the incident.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man fatally strikes Alabama man with truck in Ferry Pass