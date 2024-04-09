73-year-old McLean County man killed in rural Mackinaw crash

A McLean County man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle in rural Mackinaw Monday.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Townline and Boston School roads.

A 73-year-old rural McLean County man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once family is notified.

Authorities did not say whether the man was driving the motorcycle or the passenger vehicle.

This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: 73-year-old McLean County man dies in rural Mackinaw crash