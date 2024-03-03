73-year-old man beaten and robbed by his date’s ex-boyfriend: Florida deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida duo is in custody after they allegedly arranged to lure a 73-year-old victim on a date with a woman, before the man beat and robbed him, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the staff at a hospital reported the incident on Feb. 22 after the 73-year-old man was brought into the emergency room with several injuries to his head, torso, and arms. The man needed staples in his head, and one of his eyes was swollen shut, according to authorities.

The victim told officials that he met Chelsea Wright, 34, at a bar in Daytona Beach to discuss their romantic relationship. Wright suggested the two go back to her house.

As the victim followed Wright in a separate vehicle, he said Wright stopped to pick up a man, later identified as her associate and ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Andrew Marks, on the side of the road. They kept driving until she stopped and let Marks out of the car.

Deputies said the victim got out of his car and went to Wright’s vehicle. That’s when Marks reappeared, struck him in the head with a hard metal object, and beat him to the ground.

Marks then stole his wallet and fled the scene. Officials said Wright fled soon after, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground.

Wright was later pulled over for a traffic infraction, where authorities found narcotics in her car. She was arrested on drug charges, along with violating probation.

Investigators said they found text messages between Wright and Marks discussing their plans to carry out the crime.

Marks was located on March 1 and arrested on charges of robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65. Wright was arrested as principal to those charges.

